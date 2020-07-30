From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood's 'unseen friend' is internet's latest viral sensation - check out pics

An Instagram user that goes by the name 'Unseen Friend' is internet's new viral sensation. The user has over 210k followers on the photo-sharing app and calls himself 'Bollywood's unseen friend'.

His bio reads: "Just an ordinary guy who is Bollywood's Favorite Friend. I post pictures which my friends and the media won't show you."

From chilling with starkids Suhana khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor to working out with superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, the 'unseen' friend's viral pictures will leave you baffled! Not just the who's who of Bollywood, this person also claims to be pretty close to American TV reality personality Kim Kardashian and her husband rapper Kanye West.

'Unseen friend' is known for hilariously photo-shopping himself in celebrity pictures. It is not just his editing skills that has impressed netizens, his captions are equally rib-tickling.

Check out his posts here: