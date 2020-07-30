Deepak Dobriyal shares posters he was snubbed from, says 'Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke'

In his over decade-long career, Deepak Dobriyal has shared screen space with actors like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others but has rarely ever featured on the poster of a film.

Dobriyal, who was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Hindi Medium, has shared posters of several hit films and reminded fans that he was a part of them, despite being snubbed from the posters. The 'Omkara' actor has been on a social media spree, sharing posters and asking his fans if they remember his roles in the film.