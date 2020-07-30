Deepak Dobriyal shares posters he was snubbed from, says 'Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke'

In his over decade-long career, Deepak Dobriyal has shared screen space with actors like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others but has rarely ever featured on the poster of a film.
Dobriyal, who was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Hindi Medium, has shared posters of several hit films and reminded fans that he was a part of them, despite being snubbed from the posters. The 'Omkara' actor has been on a social media spree, sharing posters and asking his fans if they remember his roles in the film.
The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Omkara clocked 14 years on Tuesday, and its lead actor Ajay Devgn walked down the memory lane to recall the film for its bold characters, iconic dialogues and melodious music. Dobriyal also shared the poster and wrote, "poster me nahi tha,,par main bhi tha is film me. kisi ko nazar aaya??"
His heart-touching caption garnered a lot attention on the photo-sharing app and several users took to the comments to praise the actor's role as Langda Tyagi Bahubali.
"Langda Tyagi Bahubali... Langda Tyagi Bahubali... Ka naara bhul nahi sakte," commented a user.
Another wrote, "Obviously sir....we all love u and remember your performances."
"Poster mein nai to kya, dil mein ho aap. Loved you in Laal Kaptan, TWM1/2, Omkara & Hindi Medium. Looking forward for more of your sceen performance," read a comment.
Deepak then shared the poster of Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulaal' and wrote: "Is film me bhi tha main,, par film ka naam bhool gaya.. isme bhi kuch kiya tha maine. kisi ko yaad hai??? kya film thi aur kya kaam tha mera?????"
His one of the most notable role has been of hilarious Pappiji from Anand L Rai’s 'Tanu Weds Manu' films. Dobriyal’s Pappi in the 2011 romantic comedy earned him a lot of appreciation. The actor then went on to reprise the part in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.
"Isme bhi tha.(film me) Agli baar tag karen to working stills zarur post keejiyega," he wrote, alongside the poster of the comedy flick.
Sharing the poster of 2017 film 'Hindi Medium', he captioned it: "Isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga."
"Isme bhi tha. Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke. ek darkhwast thi, Hamara kaam Working Stills se bhi chal jayega.agli baar tag karen to working still ke saath. shukriya," he wrote as he shared the poster of 2008 film 'Shaurya'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)