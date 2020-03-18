From Sachin Tendulkar to Anushka Sharma, these celebs are taking the #SafeHandsChallenge

Well, the situation amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus is pretty bad out there and most of the people are working from home to avoid being in contact with people. Even the celebrities have decided to stay back home as most of film releases have been postponed to future date as the virus strikes the entire industry.

While these celebrities are at home, it seems that they are making the best use of it. They have taken upon themselves to reachout to people and create awareness among their fans about the virus.

After World Health Organisation (WHO), to initiate the #SafeHandsChallenge, tweeted out a video of Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explaining the hand washing techniques as a precautionary measure, other celebrities from all the fraternities joined him in creating awareness and posted videos of them washing their hands while explaining how it is done.

Who are these celebrities? Well, they are not just Bollywood actors but also people from the sports and political fraternity.

Watch your favorite people do the #SafeHandsChallenge: