From Sachin Tendulkar to Anushka Sharma, these celebs are taking the #SafeHandsChallenge

Well, the situation amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus is pretty bad out there and most of the people are working from home to avoid being in contact with people. Even the celebrities have decided to stay back home as most of film releases have been postponed to future date as the virus strikes the entire industry.
While these celebrities are at home, it seems that they are making the best use of it. They have taken upon themselves to reachout to people and create awareness among their fans about the virus.
After World Health Organisation (WHO), to initiate the #SafeHandsChallenge, tweeted out a video of Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explaining the hand washing techniques as a precautionary measure, other celebrities from all the fraternities joined him in creating awareness and posted videos of them washing their hands while explaining how it is done.
Who are these celebrities? Well, they are not just Bollywood actors but also people from the sports and political fraternity.
Watch your favorite people do the #SafeHandsChallenge:
Earlier, on Friday, Ghebreyesus shared an awareness video on Twitter where he is seen showing the hand washing techniques to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He tweeted the video along with a caption that reads, "There are several measures you can take to protect yourself from #COVID19. One of the most important ones is regular & safe hand hygiene. Here are the steps recommended by @WHO Show the where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge!"
While sharing the video he nominated renowned celebrities to take the challenge and create videos for awareness.
