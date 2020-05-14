From 'nice pic dear' to 'show bobs and vagene': Twitterati share what ‘Indian boys once said’

Cyber bullying has become the talk of the town ever since the Bois Locker Room controversy was busted on social media. The screenshots of lewd discussions about women led to a massive outrage across the country. That being said, the chats in questions are just a fragment of what many experience on any social media platform.
From making the account private to blocking perverts sliding into DMs, every person at some point has witnessed a cringe-worthy moment. Be it the constant “hey”, “hi”, “hello”, “u der”, or commenting on every profile “nice pic dear”, or even taking it a notch higher and sending messages like “show bobs and vagene”, it’s not hard to deduct how exhausting it is to just exist on a virtual platform.
A Twitter user began a thread ‘An Indian boy once said”, and let’s just day the micro blogging site is having a field day sharing their stories around the same.
"Nice pic dear"
“Acha mat karo reply. Bye. Take care. Will not bother you from now”
"show bobs and vagene"
"F**k you bloody"
"25 din me paisaa double"
"Richard Parker!!"
"I need to know...have you ever been with a black guy..."
"velcum to my youdoob dudorial"
"I love you. I love you very very much Naina"
