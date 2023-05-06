From Jagdeep Dhankhar to Sonam Kapoor these Indians will attend King Charles' Coronation ceremony in London

King Charles III Coronation | Twitter

As the world is glued to its screen to watch King Charles's Coronation, a royal spectacle last witnessed 70 years ago when the monarch's mother Elizabeth was crowned the Queen, there are a few selected ones who will get to witness the spectacle live.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, will host heads of state and governments, along with foreign dignitaries.

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, will recite from the biblical book of Colossians at the coronation ceremony. He and his wife Akshata Murty, will also lead the procession of flag-bearers. His other Indian-origin peers will represent the different faiths at the ceremony. Lord Indrajit Singh will represent the Sikh faith, and Lord Syed Kamall of Indo-Guyanese heritage will represent the Muslim faith.

Here are some Indians who would be witnessing the spectacle live:

Vice President of India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor Sonam Kapoor are among the Indians invited to King Charles III's coronation ceremony in London today.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir, according to a Variety report.

Mumbai Dabbawalas

Besides, two dabbawalas from Mumbai will represent their fraternity at the coronation event, according to news agency ANI. They have bought a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community to gift the King on this special occasion.

Charles had visited the renowned lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai during his India visit in 2003. The dabbawalas were also invited to Charles' wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Several Indian community workers, who have been associated with the King's charity initiatives, are also invited, including a self-made consultant and a chef.

Indian Architect

Sourabh Phadke, a 37-year-old Pune-born architect who graduated from Charles' foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, too has been invited to the ceremony.

Prince's Trust Awardees

Gulfsha, 33, a Prince's Trust Global Awardee last year from Delhi is on the list too. She now works for a consulting firm, providing price estimates for construction projects, according to Buckingham Palace.

Jay Patel, Indian-origin Canadian, is also on the guest list after completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last May. He has secured a chef's job at the iconic CN Tower in Toronto, the palace said.

