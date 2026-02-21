 ‘From Heaven To Hell’: American Woman Opens Up About Life In Pakistan After Marriage; Netizens React – Video
‘From Heaven To Hell’: American Woman Opens Up About Life In Pakistan After Marriage; Netizens React – Video

An American woman living in Pakistan after marriage shared glimpses of her village life on Instagram, saying she is loving “most” of it. The video shows her husband, a farm and rural surroundings. The vicdeo has garnered 8.8 million views, with several users questioning her move while others expressed curiosity.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Instagram/@taylorinpakistan

An American woman living in Pakistan after her marriage shared glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. The video, posted under the username “taylorinpakistan”, was captioned: “I never thought I’d end up in Pakistan, but I am loving (most) of it! If there’s anything you’re interested in seeing or learning more about, drop a comment.”

The viral video begins with the woman and her husband in a village. It also features a farm, an Indian-style toilet and some domestic birds and animals.

The viral video has triggered reactions from Netizens on Instagram. "She went from heaven to hell," one of the users said.

"Girl blink twice if you need help," another user said.

A third user said,"As a Pakistani, girl wtf? Why would you do this to yourself?"

Another user who claimed to be from Pakistan asked, "I am from Pakistan and my only question is why? Why a village why not in the cities like lahore or Islamabad etc? How are you comfortable living in such conditions ? Why this lifestyle over lifestyle from America? These are my genuine questions and i hope you respond, thanks."

The video has garnered 8.8 million views in just a few hours after being posted on Instagram.

