From black magic to postman, 10 times news media was beyond ridiculous in its reportage of Sushant's case

As a millennial, consuming television news post playtime was a passive choice. I remember how ‘Aaj Tak’ was a 10PM show and how it was the only other option besides ‘Aankhon Dekhi’ and the emotionless robotic news reading by DD News.

Nowhere did I imagine how news channels would beat daily soaps made by television Czarina Ekta Kapoor, and make a mockery of themselves while reporting on extremely serious matters.

It seems like they’ve made a good use of Noam Chomsky’s ‘agenda setting theory’ to ‘gratify its users’. The proof? A glance at BARC ratings show us how the audience would rather watch the most vilified coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death than switch to anything more insightful or unbiased.

With that being said, here are the most ridiculous news segments that were packaged while reporting Rajput’s death.

1. Black Magic

According to a report by Times of India, Sushant's sister Meetu, during the interrogation told the Bihar Police that the late actor's house help informed her that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was into 'black magic'.

The information was used by popular Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, which ran a segment using the same peg, suggesting Rhea did ‘kaala jaadu’ on Sushant.