Frenchman reveals he is just 2 months away from transforming into a 'black alien' | Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Love inking your skin with tattoos? Even if the answer to this question is a yes, we doubt whether you are addicted to tattoo art and an urge to try body modifications.

Anthony Loffredo, a 33-year-old Frenchman with around more than a million followers on Instagram is in a bid to become a 'black alien.' From chopping off his ears to splitting his tongue, he has tried various weird hacks to transform himself into an extra-terrestrial being.

Loffredo, who constantly updates his followers about his increasingly black alien-like appearance on Instagram under an account called the Black Alien Project, hinted that he's getting closer to his goal. Sharing an Instagram story, he wrote "2 Months, new face, re-evolution 9%," suggesting that he is only a few months away to transform get a new alien-like face that being a progress in his aim to transform into a black alien.

Check out his Instagram story right here:

In 2017, he told French paper Midi Libre, “From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body.” Loffredo’s bizarre work has been praised by some admirers while denounced by others.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)