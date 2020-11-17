French broadcaster apologises after publishing obituaries for Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé, Ayatollah Khamenei and others

What do Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé and Brigitte Bardot have in common? Aside from being well known personalities, all of them (along with many other unfortunate individuals) were recently declared dead by a French public radio station. If that sentence alarmed you somewhat, let us first assure you that none of these people are dead. Now, onto an explanation.

The Radio France Internationale (RFI) recently published obituaries for around a hundred people, all very much alive, before catching their gaffe. Why or how this came to be, one might never know, but the RFI has stated that there had been a technical problem that led to the fiasco. The numerous death notices appeared on their website and on platforms such as Google, Yahoo! and MSN that had picked up the reports before being taken down.

They were however not fast enough to evade many eagle eyed netizens. As one user put it, RFI had decided to finish 2020 once and for all, on a high note.