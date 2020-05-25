FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 25, 2020

With some relaxations, offices have begun with limited workforce. Domestic flights and trains are also beginning to resume amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

While there are reports on the development of the coronavirus vaccine, the Free Press Journal has the best medicine for you all as Lord Byron, an English poet had rightly said, "Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine.”

Keeping that in mind, we bring you the best memes and jokes from the internet. So, sit back and enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.

The mystery behind Salman Khan's FRSH: