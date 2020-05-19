FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 19, 2020

Today marks the 57th day of the coronavirus lockdown which was announced on March 24 by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ratings of the app on Google’s Playstore have dropped to a staggering 2.4 stars in a period of 3 days. The drop is a result of the acid attack video by Faizal Siddiqui that caused an outrage on social media platforms demanding the app to be banned once and for all.