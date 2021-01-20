'Form National Renaming Council’: Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi and others take a jibe at Gujarat govt for renaming dragon fruit

The Gujarat government recently baffled many after announcing that the rather exotically named 'dragon fruit' was henceforth to be called "Kamalam". As India grows increasingly disenchanted with everything even remotely linked to China, the state government is looking to remove the offensive name.

"The State government has decided rename Dragon Fruit. As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence Dragon Fruit shall be renamed as Kamalam," said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Interestingly, dragon fruit despite having the name of a mythical creature popular in Chinese culture and folklore might not have much to do with the country itself. As an official webpage on the Singapore government website notes, the while the origin of the fruit is not known, it is "probably native to Central America". The site adds that it is popular in southeast Asia and that China is among several countries that are trying to grow the fruit.

Not only that, Kamalam is only the latest in a list of existing names that dragonfruit already has. Mexico for example, calls it pitahaya, while it is called pitaya roja in Central America and northern South America.