Gujarat government renames dragon fruit as 'Kamalam'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): The Gujarat Government has decided to rename dragon fruit as "Kamalam" as the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

"The name of dragon fruit associated with China and we have changed it," he added. Kamalam in Sanskrit means Lotus. Dragon Fruit that has become increasingly popular in recent years, is a tropical fruit with a unique look and taste.