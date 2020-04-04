Forget BuzzFeed quizzes; take the 'Statistical Which Character Personality Quiz' to find out your real celebrity counterpart

With social media being our only escape amid the lockdown, several entertainment and content generating websites have launched interactive quizzes to keep their followers stay put in these trying times. Of course, we love a dash of validation that comes with the results, especially the ones that juxtaposition us to celebrities or fictional characters.

The "Statistical 'Which Character' Personality Quiz" quiz from the Open-Source Psychometrics Project is the hottest quiz trending across the globe. Unlike a random generating answer, this one comes with a detailed analysis of the scales you share on the choices given. A set of 28 questions asks you to move the slider of percentage revealing traits about you as a person. For example, "normal" versus "weird," "dominant" versus "submissive," "spiritual" versus "skeptical," and "artistic" versus "scientific."

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the test.