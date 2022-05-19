e-Paper Get App
For real? Anand Mahindra reveals 'car worth Rs 1399' on Twitter

Anand Mahindra recently gave a hilarious response to an internet user who asked him to build a car for under 10k.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Anand Mahindra has always been known for his business acumen as well as his sense of humour. People have always praised him for making Mahindra such a good and trustworthy name.

Recently, an internet user asked Anand Mahindra if he could make a car for Rs 10,000, which came in with a befitting reply.

Anand Mahindra's response was too funny and apt. He displayed a 'toy car' from the Mahindra brand that costs less than Rs 1,500 mentioning that it's available on Amazon.

We can conclude from this incident that he understands how to capitalise on and maximise opportunities... He provided a practical response to users while marketing their toy car.

The Twitter post featured an image of Jipsy, a red toy car from Mahindra brand, accompanied with the caption "We've done even better; made one for under 1.5K."

Netizens are awestruck by his response. Check a few tweets, right here:

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:34 PM IST