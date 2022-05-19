For real? Anand Mahindra reveals 'car worth Rs 1399' on Twitter

Anand Mahindra has always been known for his business acumen as well as his sense of humour. People have always praised him for making Mahindra such a good and trustworthy name.

Recently, an internet user asked Anand Mahindra if he could make a car for Rs 10,000, which came in with a befitting reply.

Anand Mahindra's response was too funny and apt. He displayed a 'toy car' from the Mahindra brand that costs less than Rs 1,500 mentioning that it's available on Amazon.

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

We can conclude from this incident that he understands how to capitalise on and maximise opportunities... He provided a practical response to users while marketing their toy car.

The Twitter post featured an image of Jipsy, a red toy car from Mahindra brand, accompanied with the caption "We've done even better; made one for under 1.5K."

Netizens are awestruck by his response. Check a few tweets, right here:

Aapne Twitter pe twit kya kiya... Out of stok chla gya...

Kri lekin musk ho ry aap to pic.twitter.com/kFs9DzInq2 — lucky sharma (@luckysharma8120) May 19, 2022

The new version is still in the making/ testing stage, I guess… so hold on… the price might go up as well😂😂😂😂😂 — cArMelO (@lakiang_carmelo) May 18, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:34 PM IST