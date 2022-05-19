Watch video: Ratan Tata arrives at Mumbai's Taj Hotel in Nano without bodyguards

Ratan Tata has yet again won the Internet’s heart with his humility .In a video that has gone viral on social media, Tata, who is one of India's most well-known industrialists, arrived at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano, without any bodyguards

The Rs 1 lakh car was launched by his company in 2008 to fulfill the dreams of Indians of owning a car.

The video was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani with caption, “The legend himself snapped by our follower Baba Khan today outside the entrance of Taj Hotel. Baba says he was amazed by his simplicity as he had no body guards just hotel staff who escorted him in his small Tata Nano".

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:23 AM IST