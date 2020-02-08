Foodie alert: Forget kissing the princess, frog survives after eating one of world's deadliest snakes

According to a Daily Mail article, the owner of the Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control, Jamie Chapel, was called to a suburb in Queensland to remove a Coastal Taipan from a woman's backayard.

While on his way, the woman in question called to add that the snake was being consumed by a frog. Chapel observed upon reaching that the frog, while vivibly injured, had nearly finished swallowing the reptile.

"I wasn't sure if the frog was going to survive, but I didn't want it to regurgitate the snake alive and for it to slither back into the woman's yard, so I took it back with me," he was quoted as saying by the publication.