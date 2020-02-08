Foodie alert: Forget kissing the princess, frog survives after eating one of world's deadliest snakes

The internet has been shocked by the curious case of a green tree frog that consumed a poisonous snake and appears to have lived to tell the tale.
According to a Daily Mail article, the owner of the Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control, Jamie Chapel, was called to a suburb in Queensland to remove a Coastal Taipan from a woman's backayard.
While on his way, the woman in question called to add that the snake was being consumed by a frog. Chapel observed upon reaching that the frog, while vivibly injured, had nearly finished swallowing the reptile.
"I wasn't sure if the frog was going to survive, but I didn't want it to regurgitate the snake alive and for it to slither back into the woman's yard, so I took it back with me," he was quoted as saying by the publication.
In his Facebook post, Chapel also chronicled the frog's recovery over the next few days. The final update said that the frog "is going really well now" and was "alert and functioning normally".
The author said that thanks to his four year old son, the frog had been christened 'Fatty'.
"Fatty will be released Friday night back into the wild to do it all again but it has no room for snake bite bandages so it needs to stay away from venomous snakes and predators as it will be unable to perform first aid on it’s self should it happen again," he had added.
The post has since been shared on Facebook nearly 2000 times, apart from making its way to other social media sites.
