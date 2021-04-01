Flying Taxis by Ola? HERE's what's happening

Unanimously, humanity decided that we will have flying cars by the year 2050. Why and how? We don't know. But we assumed that there will be flying cars by 2050. However, in 2021, there seems to be little hope for flying cars especially when we haven't learnt how to deal with pandemics yet.

However, recently, ride-sharing company Ola Cabs announced that they are now coming up with the "world’s first-ever fully autonomous, electric flying car" called Ola AirPro. Apparently, the flying car will drive itself, require no charging or fuel and land rooftop parking and the best part of all- you can rent it!

The official Twitter handle of Ola Cabs released a video about the same with the caption, "Say hello to the world’s first-ever fully autonomous, electric flying car. An urban commuter so advanced, the very first version of it good enough to be called ‘Pro’. This is the Ola AirPro. Test flights now at https://olaairpro.com #OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere"