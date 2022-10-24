Flight attendant gets emotional on seeing her piano teacher onboard; watch viral video | Instagram

Be it airhostess dancing on trending songs, cabin crew making quirky announcements, spotting cockroaches during the fly or any other, videos from flight have been doing rounds on the internet. However, a recent video from earlier this month is special and heart-touching.

In a video gone viral we can see a female flight attendant getting emotional after spotting her favourite teacher onboard. In the Instagram reel we can see flight staff, identified as Lori, greeting her piano teacher after years long. The unexpected and joyous reunion of the two was captured on a flight.

Watch:

The video begins with the flight attendant announcing about her teacher on the microphone. Later, she runs towards the row in which her teacher is seated and gives her an adorable hug. The video has won hearts of netizens and attracted thousands of views on TikTok and Instagram. Reportedly, the incident took place on International Teachers' Day, i.e. on October 5.