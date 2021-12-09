e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

'Finally!': Netizens react to farmers returning to their homes after 15 month long protest

Centre on Thursday handed over a revised proposal to the farmers as demanded indicating an end to over year-old agitation against the contentious farm laws.
FPJ Web Desk
Farmers who have been protesting for over 15 months against the farm laws and other issues have announced that they will end their protest and on Thursday started removing tents from the site on the Singhu border in Delhi.

According to NDTV, the Centre on Thursday handed over a revised proposal to the farmers as demanded indicating an end to over year-old agitation against the contentious farm laws. Soon after this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the farmers' union spearheading the protests, huddled into a meeting to chart out future course of action.

Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers. Based on their demand, the Centre has come out with the same in writing.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the development:

While some of the netizens are rejoicing the development, calling it victory of the farmers, others feel the farmer protest was nothing but a political stunt and are also happy that the agitation is finally over.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

With Inputs from ANI and IANS

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:08 PM IST
