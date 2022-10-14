e-Paper Get App
Film story or real: Tattoo on paralysed senior citizen's arm helps a social group to reunite him with kin

A 75-year-old paralysed man was found in Mumbai's Santacruz East area and was reunited with his kin due to the tattoo on his arm

Representational Image |
A 75-year-old man, Vijay Jagtap was found near a bridge in Vakola on October 7 and he had no recollection how he reached there, a Jeevan Anand Sanstha member said.

He was found in a paralysed condition in Mumbai's Santacruz East area and was reunited with his kin after functionaries of a social group managed to locate through an online search his village, the name of which was tattooed on his arm.

"The Carver Day Night Shelter of Jeevan Anand Sanstha is located in Santacruz East in partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Functionaries searched 'Jangalpur' tattooed on his arm employing Google maps.

"It was found the Jangalpur village is in Selu taluka in Wardha district. The functionaries contacted the Jangalpur sarpanch and managed to zero in on Vijay Jagtap's daughter Sangita Kadam. He is in VN Desai hospital now and will go back when he is well," trustee Kisan Choure said.

