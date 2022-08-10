Father roasts son by asking him to pay food bill; kid's reply is a must watch

Ever happened - had a great meal at a restaurant and soon realized of having forgotten your money wallet? We can relate to the what could be going on in your mind in such a scenario.

In a recent case, a father tried to check on how his son would react when suddenly asked to pay the bill. The video of a father roasting his kid by passing on the food bill to the little one is going viral on social media.

The now viral video begins with the boy finger-licking his munchies while on a food treat with his daddy. Later, when the staff bring the bill to their table, the father tries to tease the kiddo. He asks the young to go ahead with the order payment. Next? The boy's reply is cute enough to please his dad and the viewers.

Check video:

If you watched the video, you already know about it. However, if you scrolled down amidst your busy day to give a quick read, here's what the kid replied. When the payment request was made, the kid wondered and got clueless for a while. His nervous face can be spotted in the video. Soon, the boy found a way to handle the situation well. He landed up into a deal with his daddy dearest, he said, "You pay the bill now and I will return you the money when we go home..." The innocent and apt way of conveying the words has attracted the incident all charm and praise. Netizens have adored the kid for his problem solving skills.