'Far too soon': India commits for net-zero by 2070 at climate change conference; netizens respond sarcastically

Offering a new mantra and raising a pledge for combating climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told world leaders at the COP26 that India will target a net zero goal by 2070 and aim at increasing its non-fossil fuel energy to 500 GW in its energy mix by 2030.

Terming it as 'Panchamrut Ki Saugat' - India's contribution to climate action, Modi - on the first day of the High Level segment of the 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) at the COP26 - said that India will reduce its carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, starting with reducing projected carbon emission from now till 2030 by 1 billion tonnes and committed to have renewable energy component of 50 per cent by 2030.

He gave a new mantra for sustainable development through a sustainable lifestyle. Displaying his penchant for acronyms, Modi said: "'One Word One World' movement mantra LIFE, 'Lifestyle for Environment' can be a mass movement wherein instead of mindless and destructive consumption, there should be mindful and deliberate utilisation."

India has 17 per cent of the world's population but is responsible only for 5 per cent of total emissions, he said.

However, this hasn't gone well with anxious netizens who can't wait till 2070 as they won't be there. Hence, the news became the target of jokes and memes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:28 PM IST