Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:08 AM IST

Fans take to Twitter to share condolence messages as veteran actor Yusuf Hussain passes away

FPJ Web Desk
Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain breathed his last on Saturday morning. Yusuf is an Indian film actor well known for his performances in Bollywood.

Yusuf has appeared in films such as Crazy Cukkad Family and Road To Sangam, "OMG: Oh My God," "Dhoom 2," "Raees," "Krrish 3," "Dil Chahta Hai," and others. He first appeared in Ab ke Baras.Crazy Cukkad Family, Yusuf's previous film, was released in theatres in 2015.

Dhoom (2004), Apahran (2005), Vivah (2006), Dhoom (2006), O My God!, and Krissh 3 were among his subsequent hit films. He also made his television debut in Yudh.

The sudden passing of the actor has left the Bollywood industry in shock as they took to Twitter to share condolence messages.

Have a look:

Several Bollywood personalities also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!”

‘Sacred Games’ fame Kubbra Sait commented, “Sorry for your loss.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab”

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
