Famous GIF girl Kailia Posey dies aged 16, family gets emotional

Kalia Posey, a 16-year-old teenager from Washington passed away on Wednesday as her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman took it to Facebook to share the news.

“I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," her mother wrote in a Facebook post.

Kailia became famous after appearing on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. A GIF of her happy expression went viral around the world as well. She made a grinning face in one of the show's episodes, which went on to become a popular meme and GIF.

She competed in the Miss Teen Washington pageant lately.

Kailia Posey, according to a TMZ report , took her own life. The report stated “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately, at one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” her family told the publication.

“She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall,” her family added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:47 PM IST