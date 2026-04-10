'Faaahh, Lol': Gen Z Professor's Answer Sheet Evaluation Goes Viral; Internet Finds It Hilarious

A viral social media clip is giving the internet a glimpse into what teaching might look like when Gen Z steps into academia, and viewers cannot stop laughing.

A professor with a very Gen Z style

The video, shared on Instagram by user Kartikey Tiwari, captures a light-hearted moment involving a newly appointed chemical engineering professor from the Gen Z generation. The clip opens with the person filming jokingly claiming that Gen Z individuals might be “too savage” to become professors, before revealing how exam papers are being evaluated.

Instead of traditional academic remarks, the professor is seen writing comments filled with internet slang on students’ answer sheets. Words and expressions such as “Faahhh…,” “lol,” and other casual reactions appear alongside corrections, turning an otherwise serious process into an unexpectedly entertaining one.

Informal feedback leaves viewers amused

The narrator humorously points out that although students might still feel disappointed about losing marks, reading such playful comments could at least make the experience less stressful. A text overlay reading “Gen Z professors got no chill” adds to the comedic tone of the video.

The unconventional checking style quickly caught attention online, with many viewers calling it relatable and refreshing. Some users praised Gen Z’s honesty and direct communication style, while others joked that similar professors during their college days would have made exams far more enjoyable.

Snippet from video

Social media reacts to the trend

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions across platforms. While several people appreciated the humour and modern approach, others questioned whether academic evaluations should maintain a more formal tone. Comments ranged from admiration for Gen Z’s authenticity to playful suggestions that Gen Z politicians or administrators might bring similar energy to other professions.

Gen Z, broadly defined as those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, has grown up in a digital-first world shaped by memes, social media, and instant communication. This generation values transparency, relatability, and informal interaction, which increasingly influences workplaces, classrooms, and professional environments.