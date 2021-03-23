Extraterrestrials among us? Elon Musk makes 'strong argument' against aliens

"I'm an alien," tweeted Elon Musk recently in response to a remark by CRED founder Kunal Shah. On previous occasions he had paid homage to the work of his 'brethren', crediting aliens with the building of pyramids (obviously) and more. But if these remarks had thrilled the conspiracy theorist within you, well, you're probably not going to like his latest take on the subject.

Musk on Tuesday took to Twitter contending that the lack of clear UFO photos made a strong case against their existence. "Strongest argument against aliens," he wrote in the caption sharing a graphic that showed the 'UFO picture resolution' remaining consistently low even as the 'camera resolution' continued to soar.

And while we're certain that this is exactly what an alien striving to stay hidden would say, netizens seem to be convinced by this very logical graphic. In the few hours since the tweet was posted, over 240 thousand people have liked, shared or commented on it.