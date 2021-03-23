Extraterrestrials among us? Elon Musk makes 'strong argument' against aliens

"I'm an alien," tweeted Elon Musk recently in response to a remark by CRED founder Kunal Shah. On previous occasions he had paid homage to the work of his 'brethren', crediting aliens with the building of pyramids (obviously) and more. But if these remarks had thrilled the conspiracy theorist within you, well, you're probably not going to like his latest take on the subject.
Musk on Tuesday took to Twitter contending that the lack of clear UFO photos made a strong case against their existence. "Strongest argument against aliens," he wrote in the caption sharing a graphic that showed the 'UFO picture resolution' remaining consistently low even as the 'camera resolution' continued to soar.
And while we're certain that this is exactly what an alien striving to stay hidden would say, netizens seem to be convinced by this very logical graphic. In the few hours since the tweet was posted, over 240 thousand people have liked, shared or commented on it.
While we're not quite certain about the existence of aliens, several individuals including high ranking officials have made claims about their existence over the years. Last month, an American Airlines pilot reported seeing an unidentified flying object while in midair. The aircraft had been travelling over Northeast New Mexico when the pilot reported seeing a "looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast right over the top of us". And while air traffic controllers "did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes", the FBI had been informed about the incident.
A few months earlier in December 2020, former Israeli Space Chief Haim Eshed declared in an interview that aliens were real and that Israel and the US were in touch with them. He had said that former US President Donald Trump had been on the verge of revealing their existence, but that the "aliens in the Galactic Federation" wished to wait.
