'Evocative, stunning': Bengal's Barisha Club replaces Durga idol with migrant family; wins hearts on Twitter

Every year, Goddess Durga descends to the earth with her children for a short visit to her home. Celebrated by Bengalis across the world, the multi-day Durga Puja festival is a massive occasion for many. In Kolkata, various clubs and committees organise pujas, putting up massive themed pandals that hundreds gather to visit.

This year, the festival comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while this will see people face many restrictions while pandal hopping, one club in the city has gone a step further, recreating the recent migrant crisis in the country. Behala's Barisha club has replaced the traditional Durga idol with a statue of a migrant woman with her children. She is surrounded by gunny bags of aids with the face of a traditional Durga idol reflected in the backdrop.

As artist Rintu Das told ANI, "The idea came when I saw plight of migrant workers. Woman walking with four children, without aid, is something I consider worth deifying."