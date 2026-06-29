'Escaped Death!': Viral Video Shows Biker Almost Being Swept Away By Massive Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh |

A terrifying video from Arunachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media after capturing the dramatic moment a motorcyclist was swept away by a sudden landslide while crossing a rain-battered mountain road in the state’s Lower Siang district.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred on June 28 in Siji village amid relentless monsoon rainfall that has triggered landslides and weakened roads across several parts of Northeast India.

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Landslide Sweeps Away Biker

The viral clip shows the biker carefully attempting to cross a narrow, muddy stretch of road carved along a hillside. As he slowly moves forward, the unstable slope suddenly collapses beneath him without warning.

Within seconds, a massive section of mud, rocks and debris crashes downhill, dragging the rider and his motorcycle along with it. The landslide continues rolling down the mountainside before spilling into the Siji River below, creating a huge cloud of dust and mud. Despite the horrifying visuals, the biker miraculously survived the incident without any reported injuries.

The video has left internet users stunned, with many calling the rider’s escape a 'second chance at life.' Several users described the survival as miraculous, considering the sheer intensity of the landslide captured on camera.

Video Sparks Safety Concerns

The footage was shared online with claims that incessant rainfall in the region triggered the collapse and temporarily blocked the flow of the Siji River due to the debris. “He should probably buy a lottery,” the caption of the viral post read, referring to the extraordinary luck that helped the rider survive.

The clip has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, sparking conversations about the dangers of travelling through mountainous regions during the monsoon season. Many users also pointed out how continuous rainfall in hilly terrains can rapidly destabilise slopes, making roads extremely dangerous for commuters.