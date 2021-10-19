'Enter and cry': Here's all you need to know about 'La Lloreria'; the Crying Room in Spain

One placard reads, "Enter and cry."Another pink notice reads, "I, too, have anxiety"

We all experience moments that make us feel vulnerable as we deal with pain. But is there a comparatively easy way out than spending all your money on therapy? Well, there finally is. Next time when you feel the urge to cry or release your emotions of grief, set aside your phone and all your contacts for a while and try allowing the 'Crying Room' do the magic for you. We are talking about 'La Lloreria', or the Crying Room, a place where you can freely express your grief, or in other words; a place where you can cry your heart out.

The project, which is based in central Madrid, aims to eradicate societal stigmas linked with mental illness, crying, and seeking treatment. Anyone and everyone's welcome to come in.

According to a press release, Spain's 2021-2024 Mental Health and COVID-19 Action Plan, which will receive 100 million euros from the Spanish government, is being implemented "in response to the emergency caused by the impact of the COVID pandemic on Mental Health and in response to the Reconstruction Commission's Opinion." In Spain, 3,671 persons committed suicide in 2019, making it the second most common cause of death after natural causes.

The crying room thus is a step forward towards embracing the importance of mental health amongst citizens.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:42 PM IST