Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

'End of era': Pak fans react as Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

FPJ Web Desk
Mohammad Hafee | Photo: Twitter

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who captained his national team in every format of the game announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, drawing curtain to an illustrious spanning nearly two decades.

As soon as the news broke out on Twitter, scores of Pakistani fans took to the micro blogging site to pour in tributes and share their fondest memories of the veteran all rounder. Netizens flooded the platform with tweets using the hashtag 'End of era' implying the end of the golden era, which the Pakistan cricket enjoyed for more than a decade thanks to the services of Hafeez and former greats like Shahid Afridi and Saeed Ajmal.

Hafeez had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2018. He represented Pakistan in 392 international matches in which he scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets.

The 41-year-old top-order batter has signed up with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League and will continue to be available for franchise cricket around the world, a report on 'Geo News' stated even though there is no word from the player as yet.

