Viral

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

'End of era': Netizens react to Tennis ace Sania Mirza's retirement announcement

FPJ Web Desk
Sania Mirza in action. | Photo: Twitter

Indian female Tennis professional Sania Mirza announced of retiring from the game after the current 2022 season, saying that it could be her last tour. She said, "I was very sure that this was going to be my last season when I started the year or even in December. Just the way my body is playing, I don't think I can finish the season..."

As soon as the news touched the senses of netizens and fans, they began to express their tribute and cheer Sania. Biding her a happy retirement, several took to post throwback images of her success while mention it as 'end of era' in Indian Tennis.

President Hyderabad Cricket Association took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations on a brilliant career @MirzaSania You deserve all the accolades. I look forward to hear you as an expert commentator in the near future."

While, the Orange Army team tweeted, "Your achievements on the world stage have made Hyderabad and 🇮🇳 proud, @MirzaSania . Here's wishing you all the very best in your final season on the tennis court!"

Politician and language scholar Shashi Tharoor wrote in praise of the sportswomen and said, It's been a a remarkable career, @MirzaSania . You've made us proud multiple times. Thanks for the memories."

Actress Rahulpreet Singh wrote in a tweet, "What a powerful era with this wonder woman who represented our nation and brought home many laurels! You are and will always be a legend and inspiration to women. Here's to pushing boundaries and making great strides. We are super proud of you @MirzaSania"

Twitter user Anmol Kakkar wrote, "End of Era for indian Tennis Sania Mirza going to retire after this season..." He later mentioned of her game record, "6 Grand Slams in Total; WD- Australian Open(2016) Wimbledon (2015) US Open(2015); XD- Australian Open (2009) French Open (2012) US Open (2014) - Former World Doubles No 1"

"The first ever sportsperson I had a poster in my room of. Happy retirement @MirzaSania . Hope the future generation realises the value of what you have done Raising hands. Thank you Sania, " tweeted sports enthusiast Poulami.

Another netizens wrote, "She took Indian Tennis ball to newer heights, & now @MirzaSania is ready for one last show!"

Take a look at some more reactions, right here:

ALSO READ

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
