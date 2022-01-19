'Body is wearing down': Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza to retire after 2022 season

India's female tennis player Sania Mirza has said that the current 2022 season could be her last on tour. She bowed out of the women's doubles at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

"I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," Mirza said after the clash with her partner Nadiia Kichenok against Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

"There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account.

"I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older.

"Also for me to find that motivation everyday to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore."

Mirza, who is a Grand Slam winner in women's doubles and mixed doubles, revealed that this was a decision she took late last year.

"I was very sure that this was going to be my last season when I started the year or even in December. Just the way my body is playing, I don't think I can finish the season. I want to play the full season, I'm still 50-60 in the world, I played nine tournaments last year. I do think I have the level to play, it's not about that. As an athlete, I think I can go deep into tournaments," said Mirza.

"I have a bit of a meniscus issue going on my right knee, woke up with wrist pain couple of days ago. At 35, I am waking up with couple of things that I don't know where they're coming from! I want to finish the season, to at least play until US Open, that is my goal. But I still have to take it week-to-week.

"If this is my last Grand Slam, it is a great way to go out to play with someone who I've known since I was 12 years old and we'll just try to have fun on the court."

