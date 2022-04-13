Elon Musk's Tesla? San Francisco Police stop 'driverless' car, here's what happened next

San Francisco police faced an unprecedented problem recently when an officer stopped a car that was driving at night with no headlights on, only to discover there was no one inside, reported NDTV.

In the now viral clip, shared on Reddit, someone can be heard saying it loud, "There's no one in it, it's crazy!" This came in a response, in exclamation, when the cops were investigating the vehicle.

"Police pull over driverless Vehicle," read the post caption showing the authorities wondering over the scenario on finding the car to be a self driven.

The vehicle can be identified as 'Cruise', the brand that owns the car. According to reports, Cruise clarified that the headlights were turned off due to human error. The technology dates to 2013 that the automobile company developed software to allow cars drive autonomously. S

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:10 AM IST