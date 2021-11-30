e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

Elon Musk takes to Twitter to praise 'Indian talent' after Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO

FPJ Web Desk
Following the resignation of Jack Dorsey as CEO of Twitter on Monday, Indian-American Parag Agrawal was named the new CEO of the microblogging platform, leading to people singing praises for Indian talent.

Agrawal completed his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University after graduating from IIT Bombay.

After completing his degree, Parag worked as a leader at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research.

He joined Twitter in October 2011 and was promoted to CTO of the firm in October 2018.

Several other major technological firms are led by CEOs who are either Indian or of Indian ancestry; and alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Agrawal is the latest to join the list.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, took to Twitter on Monday to praise Indian talent, saying it benefits the US enormously.

"USA benefits greatly from Indian talent" he tweeted.

Have a look at the tweet here:

Elon's tweet was in reaction to Patrick Collison's tweet, who runs the world's third-largest unicorn startup.

Collision praised Agrawal on being named the new CEO of Twitter, saying "it's wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world"

"Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India."Collison tweeted.

Have a look at the tweet here:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
