Ellora Caves will become first monument to have hydraulic lift:

Image credit: Google

Ellora Caves, the UNESCO world heritage site in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, will become the first monument in the country to have a hydraulic lift, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Sunday.

Situated around 30 km from Aurangabad city, Ellora is the one of the largest rock-cut temple complexes in the world, housing Hindu, Buddhist and Jain sculptures, and witnesses the highest tourist footfall in the region.

"The ASI has been undertaking several projects to make Ellora Caves, which is spread across a stretch of 500 metres, more tourist-friendly. These projects are either in the process of being sanctioned or being executed," superintendent archaeologist of Aurangabad circle Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI.

