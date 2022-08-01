e-Paper Get App

Ellora Caves will become first monument to have hydraulic lift:

The ASI has been undertaking several projects to make Ellora Caves

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Ellora Caves, the UNESCO world heritage site in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, will become the first monument in the country to have a hydraulic lift, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Sunday.

Situated around 30 km from Aurangabad city, Ellora is the one of the largest rock-cut temple complexes in the world, housing Hindu, Buddhist and Jain sculptures, and witnesses the highest tourist footfall in the region.

"The ASI has been undertaking several projects to make Ellora Caves, which is spread across a stretch of 500 metres, more tourist-friendly. These projects are either in the process of being sanctioned or being executed," superintendent archaeologist of Aurangabad circle Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI.

Read Also
ASI asks administration to shift pillar standing at entry point of Ellora Caves
article-image
Read Also
Ajanta, Ellora caves reopen; vaccination must for visitors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralEllora Caves will become first monument to have hydraulic lift:

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Maharashtra tops with GST collection of Rs 22,129 cr in July, Rs 212 cr less compared to June

Maharashtra tops with GST collection of Rs 22,129 cr in July, Rs 212 cr less compared to June