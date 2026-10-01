Electric Car Crashes Into Bangkok's Guanyin Shrine In Chinatown, 3 Injured; CCTV Footage Of Incident Goes Viral

Three people were injured after an electric car crashed into the Guanyin Shrine in Bangkok’s Chinatown on Thursday afternoon, reportedly after the driver lost consciousness while behind the wheel.

The incident took place around 1pm at the shrine located on Yaowarat Road, within the premises of the Thian Fah Foundation. The vehicle reportedly veered into the shrine area, where people were gathered to pay their respects.

According to Pol Lt Col Atthapol Darok, deputy chief of the Phlapphla Chai 2 police station, witnesses told authorities that the driver was an elderly man with an underlying health condition linked to high blood pressure.

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Car reportedly accelerated after driver lost consciousness

Initial information suggested that the driver suddenly became unconscious and unintentionally pressed the accelerator. The electric sedan then moved forward and struck people inside the shrine.

Three people were reported injured in the crash. Two of them reportedly suffered serious injuries, while emergency teams rushed all three victims to hospital for treatment.

The impact also caused damage to some objects and parts of the shrine’s structure, according to FM91 Trafficpro.

Guanyin statue remains undamaged

Despite the vehicle crashing deep into the shrine, the main Guanyin statue was reportedly left intact. The sedan came to a stop directly at the base of the statue.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and assisted those injured in the incident. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the driver’s medical condition and what caused him to lose consciousness.