Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021: Netizens share warm wishes as they pay tributes to Prophet Muhammad on his birth anniversary

Today marks the yearly celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi which commemorates Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. This takes place in Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the moon. The date also marks the Prophet's death anniversary.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the festivities will begin on the evening of October 18 and continue until the evening of October 19. The festival is also observed in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other regions of the Indian subcontinent.

One of the most important aspects of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is commemorating the Prophet's life, teachings, and hardships, as well as his character, which included forgiving his enemies. Muslims celebrate the festival by wearing new clothing, praying, and exchanging presents.

The community gathers at a mosque or dargah to start their day with a morning prayer and procession.

Prophet Muhammad is Allah's final messenger, who disseminated the message of love and togetherness to all people. When the prophet's dwelling was turned into a prayer hall in the eighth century, this day became popular.

As people around the world celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share their wishes, as they pray tributes to the great Prophet Muhammad; Allah's final messenger.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:03 AM IST