Earthquake hits Delhi on New Year's Day, netizens react

Happy New Year and cheers to the new beginnings. As we welcomed 2023, Delhi, Haryana, and nearby areas witnessed an earthquake, quite at the start of the year. As people learned of the incident, they hoped that the concerned people are safe, and dubbed the natural calamity as Earth's shaky move to mark the arrival of 2023.
Reportedly, the earthquake struck on Sunday early morning, just over an hour after the clock struck 12 o'clock. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.8.
Similar to how people enjoyed partying and dancing hard last night, netizens called the earthquake Earth's dance. Memes flooded social media along with messages expressing concern towards the people of the earthquake-hit region.
