Earthquake hits Delhi on New Year's Day, netizens react

Did you enjoy some dance moves last night while the party was on? As the earthquake hit Delhi, Haryana, and nearby areas, netizens dubbed it as Earth's shaky move towards 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Delhi Earthquake | Twitter
Happy New Year and cheers to the new beginnings. As we welcomed 2023, Delhi, Haryana, and nearby areas witnessed an earthquake, quite at the start of the year. As people learned of the incident, they hoped that the concerned people are safe, and dubbed the natural calamity as Earth's shaky move to mark the arrival of 2023.

Reportedly, the earthquake struck on Sunday early morning, just over an hour after the clock struck 12 o'clock. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.8.

Similar to how people enjoyed partying and dancing hard last night, netizens called the earthquake Earth's dance. Memes flooded social media along with messages expressing concern towards the people of the earthquake-hit region.

Check reactions:

article-image

