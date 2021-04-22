EarthDay2021: World unites on Twitter to pay ode to the planet

Today we take time out to appreciate our home, the place that has created and nurtured us- Earth. On April 22, people across the globe celebrate 'Earth Day' as an ode to the planet which is the reason of our existence.
Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the 'modern environmental movement' in 1970. Senator Gaylord Nelson of the United States of America founded Earth Day in 1970, to promote ecology and raise awareness about air, water and soil pollution.
The day highlights environmental issues including loss of biodiversity, increasing pollution, etc. The United Nations has also anointed it as ‘International Mother Earth Day'.
On this occasion, United Nations took to Twitter to talk about the Paris Agreement, an international treaty for climate change. Thw tweet reads, "5 years ago, the #ParisAgreement opened for signature. Since then, almost 200 countries have signed on to tackle the climate crisis together. More about the international #ClimateAction."
Secretary-General of the United Nations released a video speaking about the Earth Day in a tweet with the caption, "As we mark #EarthDay our planet is at a tipping point. Recovery from the #COVID19 pandemic is a chance to set the world on a cleaner, greener, more sustainable path. We must end our war on nature and nurse it back to health."
Google is celebrating the day with a doodle. In a tweet, it wrote, "Happy Earth Day! Today's video #GoogleDoodle highlights how every generation can do their part to restore our Earth. A single act can take root and blossom into something beautiful."
Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on his Twitter account, "There is no Planet B! Taking care of this one is upto us! This #pandemic is another reminder of the urgency to move on a cleaner, greener path to #RestoreOurEarth & sustain all life on it. #EarthDay."
As #EarthDay goes viral on Twitter, here's what others are saying.
Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)