EarthDay2021: World unites on Twitter to pay ode to the planet

Today we take time out to appreciate our home, the place that has created and nurtured us- Earth. On April 22, people across the globe celebrate 'Earth Day' as an ode to the planet which is the reason of our existence.

Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the 'modern environmental movement' in 1970. Senator Gaylord Nelson of the United States of America founded Earth Day in 1970, to promote ecology and raise awareness about air, water and soil pollution.

The day highlights environmental issues including loss of biodiversity, increasing pollution, etc. The United Nations has also anointed it as ‘International Mother Earth Day'.

On this occasion, United Nations took to Twitter to talk about the Paris Agreement, an international treaty for climate change. Thw tweet reads, "5 years ago, the #ParisAgreement opened for signature. Since then, almost 200 countries have signed on to tackle the climate crisis together. More about the international #ClimateAction."