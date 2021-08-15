'Each time history repeats itself, the price goes up': Twitterati compare US evacuation from Kabul to the fall of Saigon as pictures go viral

As of 4.15 pm IST Sunday, negotiations are underway at the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday, according to the sources.

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the US military.

The rapid shuttle-run flights near the embassy began as diplomatic armoured SUVs could be seen leaving the area around the post. The US government did not immediately acknowledge the movements.

However, wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy's roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the situation.

USA's act of stepping back and leaving Afghanistan and its people stranded has earned USA President Joe Biden a lot of criticism. Now, many are comparing the US' failure in Afghanistan to its loss in the Vietnam War.

A picture of a helicopter on the roof of the US Embassy in Kabul is doing the rounds of the internet along with a similar picture from the fall of Saigon- when the USA called its troops back from Vietnam.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(By agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:39 PM IST