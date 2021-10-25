'Dukh baatne se kam hota hai': Netizens console themselves with memes after India's defeat in #INDvPAK

Pakistan's cricket fans poured into the streets and set of firecrackers across the country as they erupted in joy after Babar Azam's men comprehensively defeated India by 10 wickets to end a 12-match losing streak against the arch-rivals in ICC World Cups.

Pakistan bested India in every department of the game in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday night, ending a 12-match winless streak against the neighbours in ICC World Cups.

Happy and joyous fans blared car horns and set off firecrackers in Karachi where big screens were installed at many public spots and hotels to broadcast the match amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

In some places, the police also reported people resorting to aerial firing to celebrate the big win.

However, in India, there was pin-drop silence on streets. After all, we are not used to losing against Pakistan. While the match broke billions of hearts in India, many used the opportunity to make memes in order to keep themselves distracted. These memes surely made the dejected fans chuckle a bit.

Here are some of the funniest ones. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:32 AM IST