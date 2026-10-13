DSP Anju Yadav Apologises For Slapping Advocate Babulal In Kishangarh After Ajmer Lawyers Protest - VIDEO

Traffic CO Anju Yadav Slaps Advocate Babulal; Officer Issues Apology After Ajmer Lawyers Protest - VIDEO |

Lawyers in Rajasthan’s Ajmer staged a protest after a video showing Traffic DSP Anju Yadav allegedly slapping advocate Babulal Bagaria in Kishangarh went viral on social media. Members of the Ajmer District Bar Association boycotted court work and blocked traffic, demanding strict action against the police officer.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement on Jaipur Road, where lawyers blocked both sides of the road outside the court premises, resulting in long queues of vehicles.

Tensions escalated during the demonstration when lawyers entered into a heated argument with a city bus driver. A separate confrontation also broke out between the protesters and police personnel as lawyers attempted to remove barricades placed outside the Collectorate. Additional SP (City) Himanshu Jangid subsequently arrived at the location with police personnel as the situation intensified.

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What Led To The Dispute Between DSP Anju Yadav And Advocate Babulal?

According to advocate Babulal Bagaria, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when he visited the main market in Kishangarh to purchase vegetables.

Bagaria said he parked his vehicle by the roadside at around 6:30 pm before entering the market. He later received a call from the police informing him that his vehicle had been parked near the vegetable market.

When he returned to the spot, Traffic Circle Officer Anju Yadav questioned him about the parking. The lawyer alleged that the officer slapped him during the exchange. The incident reportedly took place around 7 pm on City Road, within the jurisdiction of Madanganj police station.

Bagaria maintained that he acknowledged his mistake and assured the officer that he would not repeat it. However, he alleged that police personnel took away his vehicle keys despite his apology and misbehaved with him.

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A video showing a woman police officer slapping the advocate subsequently circulated widely on social media, triggering a backlash and protests by members of the legal fraternity.

Lawyers Demand Action Against Traffic Officer

Following the incident, members of the Ajmer District Bar Association launched a protest, boycotted judicial work and demanded the suspension of Anju Yadav, along with disciplinary action against her.

The lawyers staged a sit-in on Jaipur Road, blocking traffic in both directions. The demonstration continued for approximately three hours before the City Circle Officer intervened and persuaded the protesters to call it off.

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The protest later witnessed further tension as lawyers confronted a city bus driver and attempted to remove police barricades outside the Collectorate, leading to a scuffle with personnel deployed at the site.

DSP Anju Yadav Apologises After Video Goes Viral

Amid the growing controversy, Anju Yadav met advocate Babulal Bagaria on Sunday and recorded a video in which she apologised for the incident.

In the video, the officer expressed regret over her actions, saying she came from an ordinary family and acknowledging that she should not have behaved in that manner.

Her apology came as the video of the alleged assault continued to attract attention on social media, with the incident drawing criticism from members of the legal community.