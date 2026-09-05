Drunk Haryana Woman Allegedly Throws Liquor On Ola Driver, Creates Ruckus On Busy Road; Video Goes Viral

Drunk Haryana Woman Allegedly Throws Liquor On Ola Driver, Creates Ruckus On Busy Road |

A video allegedly showing a woman creating a commotion on a public road in Haryana has drawn attention on social media. The woman is reportedly seen sitting on top of a car while holding what appears to be a liquor bottle, as people around her attempt to intervene.

Woman allegedly argues with people around her

According to the viral footage, the woman appears to be involved in a heated exchange with people at the spot. She allegedly threw liquor on her Ola cab driver. When some bystanders reportedly tried to reason with her, she allegedly responded by shouting and arguing in English language instead of stepping away from the situation.

The footage has since circulated widely online, with viewers debating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the conduct displayed in a public place.

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Viral video triggers reactions online

The unusual roadside scene has prompted mixed reactions from social media users. Several people have questioned the decision to sit on a vehicle in the middle of a public road while allegedly holding alcohol, while others have focused on the confrontation that followed.

However, details such as the woman's identity, the exact location and whether any official action was taken could not be independently established from the viral footage alone.

The incident has once again highlighted how videos recorded in public places can quickly become viral, particularly when they show arguments or unusual behaviour. While social media reactions have been strong, the claims surrounding a viral clip should be treated cautiously until confirmed by authorities or other reliable sources.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.