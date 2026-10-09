Driver Hugs Pedestrian After Hitting Him In Minor Road Accident In Uttarakhand, Wins Hearts Online - WATCH |

A minor road accident in Uttarakhand has caught the internet's attention for an unexpected reason. Instead of exchanging angry words after his car brushed against a pedestrian, the driver stepped out of the vehicle and hugged the man, seemingly checking if he was unharmed.

The incident was captured on CCTV and shared by Uttarakhand Police on its official X account. The video highlighted how staying calm and showing concern after a road mishap can prevent a small collision from turning into a heated confrontation.

CCTV Captures Driver's Unexpected Reaction

The footage showed a young man dressed in light-coloured clothes walking along the roadside when a small red hatchback approached and struck him lightly. The vehicle came to a stop shortly after the contact.

The driver then got out and walked towards the pedestrian. Rather than blaming him or engaging in an argument, he embraced the young man in a gesture that appeared to convey concern for his well-being.

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The two were subsequently seen standing beside the car and talking for some time. A few other people, including a man wearing a white kurta, were also present at the spot as vehicles continued moving along the road.

While the brief clip captured the driver's compassionate response, it did not establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Uttarakhand Police Shares Road Safety Message

Sharing the CCTV footage, Uttarakhand Police used the incident to encourage motorists to remain patient and avoid road rage.

The police praised the driver's decision to acknowledge the mishap and check on the pedestrian instead of reacting aggressively. The message also emphasised the importance of controlling vehicle speed and being mindful of people walking along the road.

The incident served as a reminder that even a seemingly minor collision requires a responsible response. Checking for injuries, remaining composed and ensuring everyone's safety should take priority over assigning blame in the immediate aftermath.