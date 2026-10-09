Mother Works At Ladakh Petrol Pump With Baby Strapped To Her Back, Viral Video Draws Praise - WATCH |

A heartwarming video of a petrol pump worker in Ladakh has caught the attention of social media users, showing how she manages her job while keeping her little one close. The woman was seen filling fuel in vehicles with her baby strapped to her back in a makeshift carrier, drawing praise for her dedication and hard work.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Priyanka, a user who frequently posts videos from her road trips. The footage offers a glimpse into the woman's daily routine as she serves customers at the fuel station while looking after her baby. The video has now gathered 10.1 million views on Instagram.

Ladakh Woman Works At Petrol Pump With Baby On Her Back

In the viral video, the woman can be seen standing beside vehicles and refuelling them while her baby rests against her back. Despite being occupied with her work, she appears relaxed as she interacts with customers and goes about her duties.

Meanwhile, the baby looks around curiously, taking in the activity at the petrol pump as vehicles arrive and leave. The child remains close to his mother as she continues serving customers.

Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned it, “People with a pure heart.”

Internet Praises Hardworking Mother, Calls For Practical Support

The video prompted an outpouring of appreciation from viewers, many of whom admired the woman's determination to manage her professional responsibilities while caring for her child.

One user also acknowledged the petrol pump owner, suggesting that allowing the woman to work with her baby nearby was a thoughtful gesture. Another viewer described her as a hardworking mother and wished her well.

However, some social media users pointed out that admiration alone may not be enough to help workers in such circumstances. One commenter suggested that people who record videos of workers and their children should consider offering them a tip or other practical assistance.