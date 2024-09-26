 Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer
Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer

Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer

Mittal Swati uploaded an Instagram thread to narrate how Rahat, the delivery person, had walked through flooded streets and got drenched in rain while delivering her Butter Chicken parcel safely.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
During heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday night, when people battled the severe weather to reach homes and stay safe indoors, food delivery partners didn't pause their service. They were seen battling rains to deliver customer orders to door steps. One of the customers of Zomato, a popular food delivery portal, shared an incident that took place last night and acknowledged the efforts of a delivery partner who walked all the way to her house to deliver the order after his bike broke down on waterlogged streets of the city.

Mittal Swati uploaded an Instagram thread to narrate how Rahat, the delivery person, had walked through flooded streets and got drenched in rain while delivering her Butter Chicken parcel safely.

She wrote, "We ordered food and Rahat’s bike broke down and that man walked to two different locations and finished his delivery in this heavy rain all drenched!"

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
The order was placed from a restaurant in Chembur. Despite some delay in delivery, the order from Goila Butter Chicken reached Mittal's door. It was learned through Mittal's post that Rahat had delivered two orders on foot after his vehicle was affected due to rains in the city.

Expressing gratitude and giving the delivery partner a shout out, she further said, "We should really support delivery staff who are on the streets in heavy rains making our lives convenient. It’s a privilege! Thank you Rahat!"

Mumbai weather

A heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was witnessed in Mumbai, on the night of September 25. It left streets waterlogged, forcing many people to step out of their vehicles and push them to parking. Traffic disruptions and train delays were reported as a result of the severe weather in the city on Wednesday. Noting the heavy rainfall, the IMD predicted similar conditions until next morning, however, citizens pointed out online that they woke up to a pleasant sky and hardly any rainfall. However, schools and colleges were declared to be closed in line with the weather forecast.

