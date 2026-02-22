 'Dream Come True': Woman Finds Her Seat Next To Kartik Aaryan On First-Ever Business Class Flight To Mecca
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Dream Come True': Woman Finds Her Seat Next To Kartik Aaryan On First-Ever Business Class Flight To Mecca

'Dream Come True': Woman Finds Her Seat Next To Kartik Aaryan On First-Ever Business Class Flight To Mecca

A woman’s first business class flight to Mecca for Umrah became unforgettable when she discovered Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan seated beside her on a Saudi Airlines flight. Along with the surprise celebrity encounter, she enjoyed lounge access, luxury amenities, a three-course meal, and comfortable seating. Calling it “princess treatment,” she shared her excitement online

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
article-image

A first-time business class journey turned into an unforgettable story for a content creator when she unexpectedly found herself seated beside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on a Saudi Airlines flight to Mecca for Umrah.

Manifesting a dream flight

The Instagram vlogger had long wished to experience business class travel, and her manifestation seemingly came true during a deeply spiritual trip. Flying to Mecca for Umrah, she described the upgrade as a milestone moment, one she had envisioned the previous year. But what truly elevated the journey was discovering that Kartik Aaryan was sitting right next to her.

Overwhelmed with excitement, she captured the encounter on video and jokingly asked viewers to “pinch me” to confirm it wasn’t a dream. For her followers, the moment felt like a cinematic coincidence, luxury travel paired with a celebrity surprise.

FPJ Shorts
Ferrari Worth ₹4 Crore Crashes Near Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Residence In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Several Injured - Video
Ferrari Worth ₹4 Crore Crashes Near Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Residence In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Several Injured - Video
Navi Mumbai: Software Engineer Held For ‘Marriage Trap’, Married Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation & Forced Abortions Over Years
Navi Mumbai: Software Engineer Held For ‘Marriage Trap’, Married Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation & Forced Abortions Over Years
Did Rashmika Mandanna Hide Her Engagement Ring After Spotting Paps At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda? VIDEO
Did Rashmika Mandanna Hide Her Engagement Ring After Spotting Paps At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda? VIDEO
FC Barcelona vs Levante UD Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
FC Barcelona vs Levante UD Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India

Inside Saudi Airlines’ business class experience

Beyond the star-studded encounter, the vlogger detailed her premium travel experience with Saudi Airlines. Business class perks began at the airport with complimentary lounge access, where she enjoyed a range of food options before boarding.

Once on the aircraft, she was impressed by the spacious seating, extended legroom, and plush interiors. For the overnight flight, she received a pillow, blanket, and a luxury amenity kit complete with headphones for in-flight entertainment. The aircraft also featured charging ports, personal screens, and attentive cabin service.

Read Also
Lonely Baby Monkey Punch Accepts Stuffed Toy As Mother After Birth Mom Abandons Him; Viral Clips...
article-image

She later described the three-course meal served onboard as part of the “princess treatment” she had always imagined. Clean and well-maintained washrooms further added to her positive review. Reclining her seat into a near-flat bed, she enjoyed restful sleep throughout much of the journey.

Social media reacts

After sharing the video online, viewers flooded the comments with admiration and excitement. Many called it a “dream come true” moment, while others celebrated her achievement as a personal win.

Kartik Aaryan, known for films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha, frequently trends on social media for his fan interactions. This mid-air meeting only added to his reputation for being approachable and friendly with admirers.

Follow us on