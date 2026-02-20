Lonely Baby Monkey Punch Accepts Stuffed Toy As Mother After Birth Mom Abandons Him; Viral Clips Melt Internet

At Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, a seven-month-old Japanese macaque named Punch has captured global attention with a journey that began in heartbreak and is now turning into a story of hope. The tiny primate, once inseparable from a stuffed orangutan, is finally building real bonds with his troop.

From rejection to “Ora-mama”

Born in July 2025, Punch was rejected by his mother shortly after birth. To comfort the vulnerable infant, zookeepers introduced a plush orangutan toy that quickly became his emotional anchor. The baby macaque carried the toy everywhere, clutching it while sleeping, hugging it tightly, and even hiding behind it when startled.

Clips of Punch and his beloved “Ora-mama” spread rapidly online, with thousands rallying behind him under the hashtag #KeepGoingPunch. His attachment symbolised both loneliness and resilience, drawing sympathy from animal lovers worldwide.

A critical step

In mid-January, Punch was gradually introduced to the zoo’s “Monkey Mountain” enclosure, a major milestone for any young macaque raised with human assistance. Social integration among primates can be challenging, especially for infants who miss early maternal bonding and troop interaction.

Keepers Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi carefully prepared him for this phase by exposing him to troop sounds and scents even before direct contact. Early introductions were not without tension; older monkeys occasionally scolded him, a normal part of establishing hierarchy. Yet Punch adapted quickly, showing what caretakers described as remarkable mental strength.

Grooming

The breakthrough finally came when an older monkey began grooming Punch. In macaque society, grooming is far more than cleaning fur, it is a sign of trust, acceptance, and social belonging. For Punch, this small but powerful gesture marked his transition from outsider to troop member.

Soon after, he was seen engaging in playful interactions with other young monkeys, climbing over them, tumbling around, and, notably, setting aside his stuffed companion for longer periods.

As Punch’s story gained international traction, fans identified his beloved toy as an orangutan plush from IKEA. IKEA Japan later donated additional soft toys to the zoo, acknowledging the emotional impact of Punch’s story. While the toys provided comfort, the ultimate goal was always natural integration with his own species.

A new chapter for Punch

Although “Ora-mama” played a crucial role in his early months, Punch is now finding comfort where it matters most, among his own kind. Watching him play freely and participate in troop life is the happy ending supporters across the globe were hoping for.