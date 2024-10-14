 'Draw A Line When Flirty Or Sleazy Cheesy': Woman Condemns Zepto Notification After It Reads 'I Miss You Says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive Pill'
'Draw A Line When Flirty Or Sleazy Cheesy': Woman Condemns Zepto Notification After It Reads 'I Miss You Says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive Pill'

Pallavi took to LinkedIn and informed users about a recent Zepto notification she came across on her device. It read "I miss you, Pallavi, says I-Pill emergency contraceptive pill." While receiving a hello from favourite chocolate or beverage brand could make you smile, who wants to hear from a contraceptive tablet, especially when you never ordered it...

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Zepto sends i-pill notification | Linkedin/Pallavi Pareek

Do you get annoyed by app notifications on your phone? You might sometime find them funny and eye-catchy, but there are times when they seem just too much. In a recent case, a woman received a pop up message from a grocery delivery app, Zepto. It didn't go well with her as it talked about an emergency contraceptive pill and sexual health, which not many are open to discussing or receiving messages about. Identified as Pallavi Pareek, the Zepto customer wrote how she felt after receiving an unacceptable notification text from the app.

Zepto notification: "I miss you..."

Pallavi took to LinkedIn and informed users about a recent Zepto notification she came across on her device. It read "I miss you, Pallavi, says I-Pill emergency contraceptive pill." While receiving a hello from favourite chocolate or beverage brand could make you smile, who wants to hear from a contraceptive tablet, especially when you never ordered it...

Woman takes to social media, uploads screenshot of Zepto's message

'Draw A Line When Flirty Or Sleazy Cheesy': Woman Condemns Zepto Notification After It Reads 'I Miss You Says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive Pill'
'Draw A Line When Flirty Or Sleazy Cheesy': Woman Condemns Zepto Notification After It Reads 'I Miss You Says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive Pill'
The instance of receiving this message from Zepto upset and angered Pallavi. She drew atention of the app while reporting the issue on social media and wrote, "Dear Zepto and Zepto Cares team, so many things wrong about this." She posted sharing a screenshot of the notification.

She condemned the notification and asked the company to look before drafting and sending such texts to their customers. She pointed out that there's need to be a line drawn between being flirty and relatable and being too cheesy and unacceptable.

"Draw a line..."

"Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much," she wrote in her online post.

"I love Zepto...huge backbone of my life"

Pallavi further clarified that she had no concerns with the app in itself, but the recent promotional message was just not right. In this regard, she wrote, "I love Zepto as an app. They are a huge backbone to my life considering I rely heavily on such apps to place orders. This post is to highlight the flaw in mindless logic and copy and not against ipill promo or availability."

Zepto agrees it "messed up"

The post was uploaded earlier this October. Soon, Zepto commented on this post which is going viral on social media. The e-commerce company agreed that it went wrong in this case as it sent something quite sensitive to its user.

Feeling sorry and rectifying the incident, Zepto replied on her post by saying, "Hey Pallavi, we messed up, and for that, we're truly sorry. We understand how thoughtless and potentially harmful it was...We value your trust and well-being above all. This mistake won't happen again."

